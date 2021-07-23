FY2021 EPS Estimates for Anaconda Mining Inc. Decreased by M Partners (TSE:ANX)

Anaconda Mining Inc. (TSE:ANX) – Stock analysts at M Partners lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Anaconda Mining in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. M Partners analyst B. Pirie now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. M Partners has a “Buy” rating on the stock. M Partners also issued estimates for Anaconda Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$7.36 million for the quarter.

ANX opened at C$0.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.83. Anaconda Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.45 and a 52 week high of C$1.05. The company has a market cap of C$131.91 million and a P/E ratio of 28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

