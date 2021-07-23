FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ballard Power Systems Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.22). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 56.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $17.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.74 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.07.

NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $16.11 on Friday. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $42.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 26.03 and a quick ratio of 25.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 193.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 88,615 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 244,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,269,000 after purchasing an additional 30,544 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 85,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 33,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. 26.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

