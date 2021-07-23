FY2021 EPS Estimates for Dover Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dover in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $7.45 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.92.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DOV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Dover has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

DOV stock opened at $164.83 on Friday. Dover has a 12-month low of $101.54 and a 12-month high of $165.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.27.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Dover by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

