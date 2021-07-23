FY2022 EPS Estimates for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Boosted by Truist Securiti

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) – Truist Securiti lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AAR in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $2.62 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.59.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AAR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

AAR stock opened at $36.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 1.77. AAR has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $45.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $437.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.69 million. AAR had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in AAR by 1,385.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AAR by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in AAR by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AAR in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in AAR in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

