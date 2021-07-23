FY2022 EPS Estimates for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Lowered by Analyst

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Netflix in a report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the Internet television network will earn $13.20 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $13.60. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $645.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Netflix’s FY2023 earnings at $17.25 EPS.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NFLX. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $610.23.

Netflix stock opened at $511.77 on Friday. Netflix has a 52 week low of $458.60 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $511.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $226.92 billion, a PE ratio of 53.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Netflix by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,934 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Netflix by 4.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $64,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in Netflix by 38.3% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 11,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 4.4% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 122,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $62,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 281.7% in the first quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

