FY2022 EPS Estimates for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Reduced by Analyst

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for People’s United Financial in a research note issued on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.40.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.60 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 30.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Compass Point raised their price objective on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.36.

PBCT stock opened at $15.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.22. People’s United Financial has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $19.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 223,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 46,870 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,974,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $2,681,535.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 183,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,369.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R David Rosato sold 15,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $296,119.23. Insiders sold a total of 252,852 shares of company stock worth $4,613,659 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 1st will be paid a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 57.48%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

