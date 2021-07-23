FY2022 EPS Estimates for Telecom Italia S.p.A. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:TIIAY)

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Telecom Italia in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dellis now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.52.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TIIAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telecom Italia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

TIIAY stock opened at $4.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Telecom Italia has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $5.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.13.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

