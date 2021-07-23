FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Anglo American plc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Anglo American in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $3.32 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.36. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anglo American’s FY2024 earnings at $3.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NGLOY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NGLOY opened at $20.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Anglo American has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. Anglo American’s payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

