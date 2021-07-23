FY2023 Earnings Forecast for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Issued By Barrington Research

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of National CineMedia in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.46 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.44.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NCMI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Benchmark upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. National CineMedia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. National CineMedia has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $6.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.69. The firm has a market cap of $283.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.91.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. National CineMedia’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 199.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 8,312 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in National CineMedia in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in National CineMedia in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 217.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 13,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,622 shares in the company, valued at $477,742.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

