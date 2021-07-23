Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Trading 1.1% Higher

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) shares traded up 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.31 and last traded at $7.31. 2,001 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 3,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.23.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Galaxy Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.95.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the gaming and entertainment, and construction materials businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services.

