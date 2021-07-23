GATX (NYSE:GATX) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

GATX (NYSE:GATX) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.30-4.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.20. GATX also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.300-$4.500 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:GATX opened at $89.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 0.98. GATX has a 12 month low of $59.32 and a 12 month high of $106.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.92.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $317.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.17 million. GATX had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 7.13%. GATX’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that GATX will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.57%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GATX shares. TheStreet lowered GATX from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of GATX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.50.

In related news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total value of $2,702,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,424,931.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Conniff sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total value of $904,376.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,916 shares of company stock worth $6,019,438 in the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

