Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 28,004 Shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 603,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,004 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Daktronics were worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DAKT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Daktronics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,056,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,973,000 after buying an additional 219,810 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Daktronics by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,151,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after buying an additional 378,608 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Daktronics by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 420,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 35,876 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in Daktronics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 319,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Daktronics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Daktronics news, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 202,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,636. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DAKT opened at $6.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.56. The company has a market cap of $274.94 million, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.61. Daktronics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.88 million during the quarter. Daktronics had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 2.27%.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor LED video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

