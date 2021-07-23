Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 69,995 Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 656,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,995 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,265,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,330 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 378,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 270,451 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 218,771 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,257,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,866,000 after purchasing an additional 167,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 917,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 162,161 shares during the last quarter. 19.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRK opened at $5.87 on Friday. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.16. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.64.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $340.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Mizuho upped their price objective on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.68.

Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

