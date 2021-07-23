Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 7,401 Shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 174,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bel Fuse were worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 267.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Bel Fuse in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bel Fuse in the first quarter valued at $117,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 46.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,948 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bel Fuse in the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Shares of Bel Fuse stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.66. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $110.64 million for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 7.10%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Bel Fuse Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BELFB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB).

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.