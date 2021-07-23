Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) by 89.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 402,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189,886 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.65% of Poseida Therapeutics worth $3,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSTX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 582.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. 46.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSTX opened at $9.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.94. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $559.40 million and a P/E ratio of -2.19. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.63 and a 52 week high of $16.08.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.02. Analysts predict that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Poseida Therapeutics news, insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $37,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,378.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 41,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $354,680.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 542,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,675,100.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,083 shares of company stock valued at $758,458. 19.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Poseida Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research began coverage on Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Poseida Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

