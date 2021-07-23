Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 57,983 Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 591,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,983 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.15% of Carrols Restaurant Group worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TAST. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 280.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 6,326 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 28,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 7,957 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,508,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,754,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

TAST has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

NASDAQ TAST opened at $4.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.96 million, a P/E ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 2.72. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.75.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $389.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 1,009 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.