Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) by 213.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,896,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,971,887 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.89% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 416.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,602,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,731,000 after buying an additional 6,130,881 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 20,531 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $10,125,000. 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TNXP opened at $1.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.33. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $2.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.14.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, acquires, develops, and licenses small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

