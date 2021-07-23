Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$2.53. Geodrill shares last traded at C$2.52, with a volume of 24,260 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GEO shares. Cormark lifted their price target on Geodrill from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Geodrill from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.
The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. The firm has a market cap of C$111.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.59.
In other Geodrill news, Senior Officer Victoria Kay Prentice sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.52, for a total value of C$50,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,000 shares in the company, valued at C$241,920.
About Geodrill (TSE:GEO)
Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.
