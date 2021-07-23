Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$2.53. Geodrill shares last traded at C$2.52, with a volume of 24,260 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GEO shares. Cormark lifted their price target on Geodrill from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Geodrill from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. The firm has a market cap of C$111.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.59.

Geodrill (TSE:GEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$38.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$33.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Geodrill Limited will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Geodrill news, Senior Officer Victoria Kay Prentice sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.52, for a total value of C$50,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,000 shares in the company, valued at C$241,920.

About Geodrill (TSE:GEO)

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

