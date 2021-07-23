George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $96.74

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.74 and traded as high as $97.97. George Weston shares last traded at $97.97, with a volume of 103 shares changing hands.

WNGRF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of George Weston from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of George Weston from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of George Weston from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.60.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.74. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.48 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.33.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 8.27%.

George Weston Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WNGRF)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

