Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Stock Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 235.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OLED opened at $220.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.16. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 71.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.33. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $152.00 and a 1-year high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 32.60%. The company had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OLED shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.78.

In related news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $4,951,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

