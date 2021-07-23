Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $3.74 Million Stock Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 17.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Fox Factory by 1.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 17.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 33.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

In related news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total transaction of $510,316.21. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FOXF shares. Truist boosted their price target on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.80.

Fox Factory stock opened at $157.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.81. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $69.95 and a 52 week high of $166.88.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.23. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.