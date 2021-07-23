Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $4.47 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,694 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $649.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.00 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $625.45 billion, a PE ratio of 649.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $630.86.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 target price (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $812.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $493.48.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total transaction of $719,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,490,659.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total value of $1,065,753.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,705,154.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,925 shares of company stock worth $62,569,564. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

