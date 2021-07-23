Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 4,734 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,734 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $3,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NBIX. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.24.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $98.13 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $132.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.71. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.76.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The business had revenue of $236.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.