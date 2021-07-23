Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 6,704 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,704 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48,432 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,492,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,280,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 121,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,649,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on OKE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.82.

NYSE:OKE opened at $53.09 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $57.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.66.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 263.38%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.