Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.75 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “GLOBALSTAR INC offers satellite voice and data services to commercial and recreational users in more than 120 countries around the world. Globalstar’s products include mobile and fixed satellite telephones, simplex and duplex satellite data modems and flexible service packages. Many land based and maritime industries benefit from Globalstar with increased productivity from remote areas beyond cellular and landline service. Global customer segments include: oil and gas, government, mining, forestry, commercial fishing, utilities, military, transportation, heavy construction, emergency preparedness, and business continuity as well as individual recreational users. Globalstar data solutions are ideal for various asset and personal tracking, data monitoring and SCADA applications. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley began coverage on Globalstar in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.40 and a beta of -0.05. Globalstar has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $2.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $26.93 million during the quarter. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 79.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Globalstar will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Globalstar during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Globalstar during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Globalstar during the 1st quarter worth $469,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Globalstar by 881.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,034,594 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 929,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Globalstar by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 915,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 402,395 shares during the period. 13.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

