Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,031 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.07% of Gogo worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Gogo by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gogo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 220,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gogo by 101.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Gogo by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Gogo by 15.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. 46.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert L. Crandall purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.44 per share, with a total value of $572,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 6,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $96,453.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gogo stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.87. Gogo Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $17.23.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair raised Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

