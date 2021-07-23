Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.56. Golden Minerals shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 453,980 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Golden Minerals from $0.92 to $1.07 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Golden Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.66. The firm has a market cap of $90.85 million, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.33.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 89.46% and a negative return on equity of 94.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that Golden Minerals will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUMN. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Golden Minerals by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 706,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 346,893 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,032,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 232,818 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 1,939.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 30,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Golden Minerals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo property situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

