Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB) by 222.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.10% of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GHYB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 105.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after buying an additional 40,607 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 114.3% during the first quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 113.8% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 10,577 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $876,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 123.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 9,003 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GHYB opened at $50.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.04. Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.82 and a 12-month high of $51.14.

