Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,538,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,941 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.72% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $438,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,099,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 876,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,327,000 after buying an additional 44,932 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $451,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $285,000.

GSLC stock opened at $87.66 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $64.77 and a 12-month high of $87.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.96.

