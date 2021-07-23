Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 131,460 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 189.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 200,923 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 131,460 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $11,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,415,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,337 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth about $30,642,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in M.D.C. by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 893,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,052,000 after buying an additional 540,599 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in M.D.C. in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,550,000. Finally, Vision Capital Corp boosted its position in M.D.C. by 482.4% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 466,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,671,000 after buying an additional 386,377 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDC opened at $49.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.96. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

