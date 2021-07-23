Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $11.49 Million Stock Holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 71.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,376 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.38% of J & J Snack Foods worth $11,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 12.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 27.9% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 454,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,309,000 after buying an additional 99,157 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the first quarter valued at about $314,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 5.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,317,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 50.0% in the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $164.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 1,822.42 and a beta of 0.58. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $181.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.02.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $256.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.03 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.633 per share. This is a boost from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 227.93%.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

