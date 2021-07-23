Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 63.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,792,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080,270 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International were worth $10,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BDSI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 832,287 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 45,043 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 92,928 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 409,004 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 19,320 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,387 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,133 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 13,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director Kevin Kotler bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $474,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,098,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,560.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Roth Capital reduced their target price on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of BDSI stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $363.54 million, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.72.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $41.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.99 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

