Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.35% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $11,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTF. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 244,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $445,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 606,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA INTF opened at $29.92 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 52 week low of $23.17 and a 52 week high of $31.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.43.

