Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 46,039 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 48.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,039 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $11,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VFH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,367,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,034,000 after buying an additional 1,925,786 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,764,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,386,000 after purchasing an additional 330,733 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,889,000. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 213,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,002,000 after purchasing an additional 116,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 171,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,473,000 after purchasing an additional 110,504 shares during the last quarter.

VFH stock opened at $89.05 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $94.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.24.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

