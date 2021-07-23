Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,679 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.43% of Axonics worth $10,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axonics during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,396,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Axonics during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Axonics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,122,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Axonics during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,093,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axonics during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,229,000. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Axonics alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on AXNX. Zacks Investment Research cut Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Axonics from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays began coverage on Axonics in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

In related news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 6,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $379,140.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,429.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total value of $1,333,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,271.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 134,227 shares of company stock valued at $7,478,848 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $65.36 on Friday. Axonics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.00 and a 52-week high of $68.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 9.50 and a quick ratio of 6.53.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.16). Axonics had a negative return on equity of 19.35% and a negative net margin of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.