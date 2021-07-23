Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 16,248 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 11.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 124,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,248 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $11,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EnerSys by 0.3% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in EnerSys by 1.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in EnerSys by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 55,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in EnerSys by 2.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 389.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

ENS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on EnerSys in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BTIG Research upgraded EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

NYSE ENS opened at $97.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.50. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $104.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.12.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $813.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.87 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 15.59%.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

