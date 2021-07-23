Gotham Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,772,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,319,816,000 after acquiring an additional 260,821 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 8.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 583,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,377,000 after acquiring an additional 45,520 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 3.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 544,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,591,000 after acquiring an additional 19,446 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,426,000 after acquiring an additional 8,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Capital Management LP raised its position in Fair Isaac by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 346,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,962,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $543.44.

NYSE FICO opened at $550.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.04 and a beta of 1.25. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $380.00 and a 1-year high of $551.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $505.63.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.39 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 96.79% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Rey sold 12,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.35, for a total transaction of $6,323,949.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,331.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Kirsner sold 4,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.88, for a total value of $2,307,770.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,307,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,086 shares of company stock worth $27,929,875 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

