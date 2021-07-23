Gotham Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,228 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Tupperware Brands worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TUP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 2,006.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the first quarter worth $90,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 6.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 95.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TUP opened at $20.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 2.87. Tupperware Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $38.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.68.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.05 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 70.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tupperware Brands declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 21st that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Patricio Cuesta purchased 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.91 per share, for a total transaction of $39,961.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 147,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,962.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen M. Sheehan purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 55,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,808. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 10,885 shares of company stock worth $291,761. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

TUP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

