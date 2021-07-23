Gotham Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 163.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,275 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 19.7% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 22,506 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.8% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,811 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 721,234 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $114,546,000 after acquiring an additional 30,904 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 387,372 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,525,000 after acquiring an additional 18,021 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $5,480,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

PXD has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.72.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $143.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of 53.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.60. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.