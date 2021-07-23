Gotham Asset Management LLC Invests $908,000 in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 49,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,001,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,086,000 after purchasing an additional 145,272 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,081,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,110,000 after acquiring an additional 56,279 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth $99,386,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Under Armour by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,972,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,100 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $53,017,000. Institutional investors own 38.04% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour stock opened at $17.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.41. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $8.71 and a one year high of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.23 and a beta of 1.36.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

