Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 129,581 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 87.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,299 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 129,581 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,250,693,000 after purchasing an additional 16,936,808 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,071,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965,622 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,066,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258,117 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,697,687 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,043,388,000 after purchasing an additional 916,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,862,637 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $999,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP opened at $56.67 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

COP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.77.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

