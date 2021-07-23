Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 3,536 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 15.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,223 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,536 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 88,400.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the first quarter worth $46,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 66.0% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 20.0% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

RCI stock opened at $51.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.50. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.84 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3974 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.31%.

Several research firms have commented on RCI. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

