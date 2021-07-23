Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering and developing breakthrough cell therapies to address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cancer. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is based in SUZHOU, China. “

Shares of Gracell Biotechnologies stock opened at $12.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.75 million and a P/E ratio of -5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 18.38 and a current ratio of 18.38. Gracell Biotechnologies has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $33.70.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Equities analysts predict that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Finally, New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $770,000. 30.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

