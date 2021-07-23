Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Receives $120.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LOPE. TheStreet lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,500. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.96. Grand Canyon Education has a fifty-two week low of $75.64 and a fifty-two week high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $236.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.89 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 30.71%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 22.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 69.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 117.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 33.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

