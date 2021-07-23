Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $5.09 Million Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 39.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,530 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,501 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $5,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,056,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,803,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,085,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,620 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price objective on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.94.

SBNY stock opened at $237.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.41. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.99. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $71.44 and a 52-week high of $263.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

