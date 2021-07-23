Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stock Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,416 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $4,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $148,220,000. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 37.0% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,899,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,716,000 after buying an additional 2,942,199 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 259.6% in the first quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,300,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,410,000 after buying an additional 1,660,740 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 41.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,048,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,830,000 after buying an additional 1,184,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 15,048.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 712,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,102,000 after buying an additional 707,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPP opened at $27.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.40. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $30.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -684.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $192.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HPP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.06.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

