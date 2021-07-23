Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 228,961 Shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,961 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Veritone were worth $5,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veritone by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Veritone by 478.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 29,158 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veritone by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 255,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 141,084 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veritone by 797.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 81,538 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritone alerts:

Shares of VERI opened at $20.21 on Friday. Veritone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $50.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.46. The stock has a market cap of $660.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 3.22.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.25). Veritone had a negative net margin of 102.59% and a negative return on equity of 105.85%. The company had revenue of $18.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Veritone, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VERI shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.