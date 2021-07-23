Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $5,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,415,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 23,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.00, for a total transaction of $358,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,864. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 7,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.15, for a total value of $3,360,091.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,577 shares of company stock valued at $18,451,038 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $469.18 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $228.66 and a 1-year high of $470.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $435.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

TECH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.91.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

