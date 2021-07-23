Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Given New C$41.00 Price Target at CIBC

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its target price increased by CIBC to C$41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$39.00 price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Great-West Lifeco to C$37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CSFB boosted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a market perfom rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$36.85.

Shares of TSE GWO opened at C$37.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.86. The company has a quick ratio of 21.56, a current ratio of 25.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.56. Great-West Lifeco has a one year low of C$23.55 and a one year high of C$38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.43.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$12.12 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.4600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is 49.16%.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.33, for a total transaction of C$156,204.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 779 shares in the company, valued at C$28,298.42.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

