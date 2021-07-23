Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$39.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GWO. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco to C$36.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$36.85.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

GWO stock opened at C$37.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.56, a quick ratio of 21.56 and a current ratio of 25.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$36.86. Great-West Lifeco has a twelve month low of C$23.55 and a twelve month high of C$38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$12.12 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.4600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.16%.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.33, for a total value of C$156,204.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$28,298.42.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.